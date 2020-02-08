Hot pursuit on five “heinous” inmates

Five inmates accused of heinous crimes such as rape and murder, escaped the Manjuyod Dis-trict Jail, facility early in the morning of Tuesday by destroying the wall of their cell.

Jail management of Manjuyod were urged by the public to publicize the faces of the 5 escaped heinous crimes detainees so the public can help locate their whereabouts.

They were detainees awaiting trial. Obviously the jail was not made secure enough for heinous crime detainees. Heinous crime suspects should have been detained in a more secure jail. Their plight could be an indication of guilt, as the legal dictum says. The rule also states that those responsible for their custody should be held accountable for failure to ensure their custody and guarantee the safety of the community at large.

The escape of the five inmates was discovered after a head count of all prisoners conducted by the jail guards.

Authorities identified the escapees as Janly Callao of Tayasan; Julian Paculanang of Ayungon; Lito Pedro of Manjuyod, all charged for rape; Joseph Casido of Manjuyod, murder and Ronnie Flores of Santa Catalina.

The BJMP has coordinated with the Manjuyod Police Station for the immediate hot pursuit and recapture of the escapees. Jail officials were urged to make public the faces of the escapees so the people can help in their recapture. The longer their faces are known, the farther they will reach in their escape routes.

Meanwhile, a construction worker was pinned to death while another one was injured after the precast wall fell on them in a housing site in Barangay Maslog, Sibulan, Tuesday.

The attending physician pronounced Jerome Cabalida, of Bindoy, dead on arrival at Silliman University Medical Center while his co-worker Crisaldo Canete was seriously injured.

Investigation showed that the victims were installing the precast concrete wall using a crane operated by Erwin Riego of Bacoor Cavite when the hook/lifting eye steel lifting the concrete wall tripped and pinned the victims.