Hotels absorb quarantine cost of incoming Chinese tourists

Governor Roel Ragay Degamo invoked the “general concept on Corporate Social Responsibility” in requiring the hotels, inns and resorts of shouldering the expenses that will be incurred in the course of subjecting tourists from China, Hongkong, and Macau under quarantine.

However, those quarantined by government, like the eight (8) persons under investigation (PUI) plus two others coming,. It will be at the expense of the government for NOPH but by the patients if they are admitted in private hospitals.

Two more PUI are expected to be quarantined shortly. They were mostly in contact with the two patients. They are a tricycle driver, a van for rent operator and driver, one flight crew and or passenger, hotel staff, and a Hongkong visitor. The two airlines, PAL and Cebu Pacific were asked to provide the DOH with contact numbers of passengers on board the flight concerned.

These flights were: Flight 5J-241 Hongkong to Cebu; Flight DG 6519 Cebu to Dumaguete last Jan 21……/ PR 2542 Dumagete –Manila Jan 25, 2020 according to a report by former DILG Sec RAffy Alunan.

Capitol officials addressed the concern of some stakeholders as to who should shoulder the expenses of Chinese tourists who will be required to undergo mandatory 14-day quarantine preferably inside the provincial hospital NOPH and other private hospitals.

The executive order issued by Governor Roel Degamo directs hotels, inns and similar establishments within the province of Negros Oriental, especially those that house tourists and individuals from mainland China, Hongkong and Macau to take charge of all the expenses necessary to ensure that the concerned tourists and individuals are properly subjected to quarantine.

The point person in this preventive interventions against corona virus is Dr Liland Estacion,asst provincial health officer; and Bimbo Miraflore as information officer. Dr Socrates Villamor is the DOH provincial health officer of the province.

Meanwhile, both the Provincial Government and City Government of Dumaguete suspended classes from Wednesday to Friday to ensure that the students as an additional means to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Governor Degamo declared suspension of classes from pre-school to college only in public schools while private schools were given the latitude to make the decision.

On the other hand, Mayor Remollo suspended classes to include the private schools “in support of the presidential directive as well as the initiatives of the provincial government to adopt mitigating measures to stop or minimize the spread of this dreaded virus in schools where students may be vulnerable or exposed to those unidentified carriers it is deemed prudent for the city government to temporarily suspend classes as a precautionary measure.”

MORE UPDATES

The office of the governor has already implemented on its first week, its executive order No. 4 current series requiring all incoming passengers from China by air, by boat, or by land, to be quarantined for 14 days at government or private hospitals, if only to assure non-contamination of corona virus in any part of the province.

Quarantine means to be placed in an isolation ward of a government or private hospital so that all Chinese incoming passengers are evaluated for possible , virus contamination which emanated from its epicentre in Wuhan, China.

From the Daily Inquirer reports received via email:

Employees of the hotel in Dumaguete City and the beach resort in Dauin, Negros Oriental, who may have come in contact with the Chinese national Jan 21-25, and confirmed to have contracted the novel coronavirus, have been placed on home arrest or home isolation for 14 days pending the thorough evaluation of the team from the Department of Health.

Dr. Liland Bustamante-Estacion, chief of the integrated provincial health office, said the confidentiality of their home arrest was being implemented by the owners of the hotel itself upon their request on the government.

Meanwhile, Apo Island of Dauin, barangay captain Mario Pascobello said they were trying to determine thru Mayor Galic Truita, whether or not to temporarily ban visitors our tourists in the popular tourist visited Apo Island, which is frequented by about 250 Chinese tourists every day.

Apo Island is an internationally renowned dive site and popular for its marine reef and turtles, which tourists can swim freely with.

MOREOVER, the Catholic clergy through the office of the Judicial Vicar of the Diocese of Dumaguete has reiterated the request of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines to discourage for the moment, communion fed to the mouth, instead communicants were asked just receive consecrated host by hand. Discouraged too is the holding of hands during the singing of “ Lord’s Prayer or the Our Father” to avoid the spread of the novel coronavirus inside churches.

Fr Lingcong of the diocese has provided these guidelines as it also issued an “Oratio Imperata” or community prayer for patients inflicted by nCoV and those attending to infected individuals.

The diocese likewise urged parish churches to regularly change the holy water in the fonts and to install a protective cloth on the grills of the confessionals. (with reports from Inq.net /lzb)