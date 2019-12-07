House raid in Bacong

BACONG – Raided last Wednesday at about 8:50 in the evening was the house of a suspected drug pusher, Aurelio Casa Jr. The operation led by Pcpt. Louie T. Batuto, ACOP yielded illegal drugs with estimated weight of 3.5 grams valued at Php 23 800. Various drug paraphernalia were also recovered from the suspect.

Casa was declared under arrest and was informed of the nature of his offense and his constitutional rights. Inventory was conducted in the place of arrest and was witnessed by media representative, Mr. Arvin M. Saradol; Brgy. Captain Corazon S. Tindog; and Brgy. Kagawad Anaclito I. Sugone. The suspect along with the evidence recovered were brought to the local PNP office for proper disposition.