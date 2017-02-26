HPG responds to planted evidence claim

The Negros Oriental Provincial Police Office (NORPPO) said it is the usual ploy of suspects and criminal elements that evidence is planted against them when they are arrested for crimes they actually committed. PS/Supt. Henry Biñas said that claims of fabrication and frame up are a common defense that should be substantiated in court. He released this statement after the camp of Joel Ong Quiñones, alias Jake Ong, whose utility box yielded illegal drugs and illegal drug paraphernalia, claimed evidence was planted against him which ultimately led to his arrest for drug possession.

Quiñones was initially cited for violations of traffic laws, driving without license, no side mirror, using an improvised muffler, driving a motorcycle without an OR and CR, sporting a motor plate from another motorcycle, resisting arrest, counter flowing on a one way street, and four counts of falsification of documents among others.

The provincial commander believes that the opening of the utility box of the subject motorcycle was incidental to a lawful arrest and it is up for the courts to determine if it is legal or illegal. He also said that they followed procedure by making an inventory of the contents of the utility box for transparency and to respond to loss and other potential claims in the future.

Biñas further said that it is better for the case to reach the courts so the accused would have the proper forum to prove that the drugs found in his utility box was planted evidence rather than post such claim in social media where most who issued negative comments did not fully know what really happened. Biñas also explained that it is not for the police to conduct a separate investigation on the alleged planting of evidence because the HPG is administratively not under the PNP.

Suspect Quiñones is expected to be handed over to Cotabato City authorities where he is wanted for robbery since 2010, the same year that he migrated to Negros Oriental.