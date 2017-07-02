HPG warns drivers of big fines on violations

Nearly three hundred drivers and operators along with the officers of major transport groups (photo above) underwent a jointly conducted training by the Provincial Highway Patrol Team and Land Transportation Office as part of the information and education campaign of the agencies prior to full and sustained implementation of traffic rules and ordinances in the city.

PHPT Team Leader Sr. Insp. Robelito Mariano (photo left), Eduardo Adalid, Chief of Law Enforcement and Adjudication System of the LTO and Gilbert Ablong of the Traffic Management Office reiterated the need for the drivers to religiously observe traffic regulations to promote public safety in the streets.

The seminar was a product of a compromise between the transport groups and the highway police bent on imposing heavy fines possible on drivers who refuse to convey passengers, who drive without license or registration and even the use of illegal mufflers. Both enforcers and transport officers agreed to allow massive information campaign first before the actual apprehension of violators.

Since the Highway Patrol Team has been deputized and can issue TOPs, fines can range from P 2, 000 up to P 10, 000.00 per violation. Nevertheless, this development prompted an outcry among transport groups deploring the fact that the fines were too heavy and would threaten their very livelihood.

They wanted the authorities to run after big time violators like cars and trucks to show that they are not singling out the transport sector in their crackdown. It was also noted that unlike tricycle drivers, many private car owners refuse to pay the fines unless compelled.

Mariano assured the drivers and operators that they will enforce the laws equally without fear or favor.