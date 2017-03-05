HPT strictly enforces traffic rules in the city

In just one day, the Provincial Highway Patrol Team (HPT) flagged down 44 motorcycles for violations ranging from riding without driver’s license to absence of proper documents such as registration papers among others.

HPT Team Leader PSIns. Robelito Mariano said the impact would have been greater if a Temporary Operator’s Permit (TOP) were issued to the violators so owners of the impounded motorcycles would feel how hard it is to redeem their units that are sporting modified mufflers. Fines could range from P5 000 to P10 000 for motorcycles without registration; P3 000 for driving without license; and P1 500 for motorcycles without side mirrors and other similar infractions.

According to Mariano, only citation tickets were issued which means a penalty of P500 for modified mufflers and P100 for motorcycles without side mirrors.

Confiscated mufflers will be turned over to the City Government for their disposal. The City intends to destroy the same in public to send a strong message that the PHPT and the City of Dumaguete are serious in implementing City Ordinance No. 22.

The problem now of the HPT is the lack of space as impounding area, enjoining the city to provide them with a bigger area so massive enforcement of the ordinance will be conducted.

For now, the HPT is waiting for violators to redeem their impounded units by paying the fines and replace the modified mufflers before they are allowed to claim their motorcycles.

Meanwhile, Mariano has observed that with the implementation of the city ordinance, the HPT was able to reduce the number of carnapping incidents in the city. In fact, a foreigner thanked the HPT for recovering his stolen motorcycle during the conduct of the operation yesterday.