Hundreds stranded by OMPONG; south seas battered

City accommodates stranded passengers

Hundreds of stranded passengers going to and coming from Manila via 2Go vessels including those from other island provinces of Dipolog, Siquijor and Cebu were accommodated at the giant City High School gym (ABOVE ) and the provincial convention center (BELOW) courtesy of the city and provincial disaster risk reduction rescue teams under Rizal Binatero and Beloy Tiongson. Mayor Remollo and Gov Degamo offered their LGU facilities even if there was no evacuation, but just accommodation because the hundreds were jampacked like sardines inside the pier terminals. (Photo courtesy of City DRRMC/Rizal Binatero.)