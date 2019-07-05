I am a father to the fatherless and I defend the cause of widows

PROMISES TO KEEP

Psalm 68:5 (WEB)

A father of the fatherless, and a de fender of the widows, is God in his holy habitation.

It is such a comfort to know that God promises to be a father to the fatherless. In this fatherless generation that we live in, there has never been a greater need for a Father’s love than right now. With almost 50% of homes in many western countries ending up in divorce, there is a cry today that is echoed by Jesus’ disciples in John 14:8 to… “Show us the Father and it will be enough!”

God not only promises to be a father to the literal fatherless, but also for every person who feels an empty void in their heart for the love that can only come from God Himself. No matter how great our earthly dads are or were, even the best of their love cannot compare to the immense love that flows from the Father to us through His Holy Spirit.

In the same way that fatherless children need fathers, widows need a husband. Divorcees, singles, etc. all need a protecting love. The NKJV, NLT, NIV Bible versions all translate the above WEB Bible to say that God is a defender of widows. The ESV Bible says that God is their protector. In Isaiah 62:5, God promises to rejoice over Israel just like a bridegroom rejoices over His bride.

So whatever love we need, God is the ultimate source of it. 1 John 4:16 tells us that God is love. Whether we need a father, a mother, a friend or a husband, the love of God promises to fill every love deficit in our heart. May we all be comforted in knowing this today.