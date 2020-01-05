I am the Lord your God and I never change

PROMISES TO KEEP

As we begin a brand new year, it is important for us to be reminded of this simple truth… The Lord our God does not change. He is the same yesterday, today and forever. Every promise that He has made is secure and will last forever. Since we live in a world that is constantly changing, the promise of our Father’s rock-solid commitment to us is very reassuring.

Today is a new day and marks the beginning of a new year for us to be able to experience the Lord’s continued faithfulness in our lives. He will never leave us or let us down. He loves us with all His heart and each one of His promises that is true today will be true in a million years from now.

I pray that this truth will bring a deeper level of comfort and security to each one of our lives. May we look forward to all of the ways that our Father will show Himself faithful to us in this New Year. May this new year be blessed beyond imagination for you!

I have some exciting news to share for this New Year… I’ve been working behind the scenes for the last few months on a brand new book that is almost ready for release! I’ve created my new book, Popcorn Prayer Journal, to help people keep a permanent record of God’s promises, as well as their own prayers and praise reports, all in one place.

The exciting news is that my publisher is looking to connect with a few of our 365 Promises readers who might be interested in reviewing a promotional copy of my new book. The Popcorn Prayer Journal will officially be released on February 4th, but if you are a US resident and you’d like to get access to an advance review copy, please click here and enter your name and email address. Happy New Year!