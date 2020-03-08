I have called you out of darkness into My glorious light

PROMISES TO KEEP

But you are a chosen race, a royal priest hood, a holy nation, a people for God’s own possession, that you may proclaim the excellence of him who called you out of darkness into his marvelous light:

I love how all of the letters in the New Testament speak of our old life as being in the past tense. We are no longer sinners, but are now sons and daughters. We no longer live in darkness, but we have been called into the glorious light and love of our Lord Jesus Christ.

In today’s Scripture verse, the Apostle Peter reminds us that we are a chosen generation and a royal priesthood set apart by God Himself. We no longer live in darkness for we are children of the light. My question in today’s blog is… Do we believe that we are living in the light of God right now?

In Revelation 12:10, John describes the devil as ‘the accuser of the brethren’. He is the father of lies and he will do everything he can do try and convince us that we still live in darkness (John 8:44). While we still live in a fallen world filled with darkness, we ourselves are children of the light. We are a new creation now. The old has passed away and all things are new! (2 Corinthians 5:17)

May each and every one of us take our rightful place as sons and daughters to our Heavenly Father, appropriating the shed blood of the Lamb of God so that we can fulfill our destiny as His kids and walk in the light as He is in the light… for at one time you were darkness, but now you are light in the Lord. Walk as children of light. Ephesians 5:8