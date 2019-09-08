I saw the sign

BROTHER’S KEEPER

God communicates His will to us sometimes through signs that we ask or He himself gives. Let not our stubbornness keep us from hearing and obeying God.

Ask for a sign from the Lord, your God; let it be deep as the nether world, or high as the sky! – Isaiah 7:11

“Serve the poorest of the poor,” the voice said in her heart. The Missionaries of Charity (MC) came to mind.

She asked God for a sign: “If I fall to the ground and can’t get up, then Your will is for me to stay in my Carmelite community.” A week later, she fainted. Then the MC’s novice mistress wrote her: “Bloom where you are planted.” The Lord’s answer was clear that she stay as a Carmelite, but she asked for one more sign, which God gave.

So she stayed as a Carmelite. Five years later, her dream of becoming a missionary was fulfilled when she was sent to the Carmelite mission territory in Mississippi, the poorest state in the US.

Reflection: “When God aims us in a new direction, we have to let go of what we’ve known, be willing to embrace the unfamiliar and trust that He will sustain us in the journey.” (Stormie Omartian)

Lord, our deepest desires come from You. Give me the best version of Your answer to my prayer.