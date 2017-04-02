Identify new technologies

The need for technology trainings, modern equipment acquisition, and good manage ment systems were among the top identified needs of over 20 participants from micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in various areas of Negros Oriental. This was revealed during a twoday workshop on visioning and strategic planning for the potential innovation advocates on March 15- 16, 2017 at Perpetual Help Community Cooperative Inc. (PHCCI) in Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental.

Organized by the Department of Science and Technology- Negros Oriental Provincial S&T Center (DOST NegOr PSTC), the workshop aims to develop the MSMEs’ vision, mission and key performance indicators (KPIs), and action plan for the participants which will eventually become the basis for linking with the programs and services of DOST and other government agencies.

