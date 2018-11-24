If you love Me with all your heart, I will provide all you need

PROMISES TO KEEP

Deuteronomy 11:13-14 (WEB)

13 It shall happen, if you shall listen diligently to my commandments which I command you this day, to love Yahweh your God, and to serve him with all your heart and with all your soul, 14 that I will give the rain of your land in its season, the former rain and the latter rain, that you may gather in your grain, and your new wine, and your oil.

God’s desire for us is that we would love Him with all our heart and all our soul. Jesus reiterated this same verse in the New Testament in Matthew 22:36-38 … 36 “Teacher, which is the greatest commandment in the law?” 37 Jesus said to him, “‘You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, with all your soul, and with all your mind.’ 38 This is the first and great commandment. (WEB)

God is after relationship with us. Period. He is not after our good works, our self effort or our good intentions. He is after our love. In today’s promise we read that if we fulfill His dream for us by loving Him back with the love that He first gave to us (1 John 4:19), then we will not have to worry about things like food, clothing and shelter.

In Matthew 6, Jesus encourages us to seek our Father’s kingdom first and everything that we need will be added unto us. It is that simple. If we love God with all our heart and keep our eyes on Him, He will look after the rest of the details in our life. May each one of us have a deeper revelation of God’s amazing love today and simply respond by loving Him back!