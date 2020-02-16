If you wait for Me, I will work on your behalf

PROMISES TO KEEP

For from of old men have not heard, nor per ceived by the ear, neither has the eye seen a God besides you, who works for him who waits for him.

God loves it when we wait for Him to work on our behalf. While many might think that waiting on God is a passive exercise, I believe waiting is one of the most active things that we can do! Waiting on God is acknowledging that He is our source for everything. When we wait on God, we choose to trust Him to act on our behalf rather than trusting in our own resources to make things happen.

I believe that when we truly wait upon God in obedience to the direction of His Holy Spirit in our lives (Romans 8:14), we are demonstrating our wholehearted trust in His goodness to lead us. When we trust Him, we honor His ability to do for us what we cannot do for ourselves. My prayer today is that we would all see the incredible benefits of learning to wait on God.

May each one of us see the absolute wonder in waiting on God today. Psalm 37:7(a)… Rest in Yahweh, and wait patiently for him. (WEB)