If you’re down, there’s no way up

BROTHER’S KEEPER

The Walk to Emmaus is a favorite opening Bible story of mine every time I give retreats. It never fails to make my retreatants immediately reflect. How on earth could the two not recognize Jesus when they were supposed to know Him well? They were His disciples! They saw Him, followed Him, walked with Him, and lived with Him.

But his disciples were downcast, demoralizd. They were frustrated and disappointed. Jesus, their only hope, died right before their eyes. They felt depressed and defeated. They thought it was over.

It’s OK to feel down and sad. But don’t dwell on it too long. Because when restoration comes, when victory happens, when the Resurrected Christ appears in your life — and He will — you might miss seeing Him.

Because you got used to “looking down.”

Today, start looking up. Because when everything seems to have died on you and there seems no other way to go, that’s the time you look up! Alvin Barcelona (apb_ayo@yahoo.com)

Their eyes were prevented from recognizing him. – Luke 24:16

Reflection:Has something died in your life? A relationship, your finances, your dreams? Don’t look down too long. Your resurrection is coming. Prepare to recognize it!

Lord, I believe that like You, I too will be resurrected. Grant me the faith to dwell on the things that will rise and live again. Amen.