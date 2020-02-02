LAW EACH WEEK

Can ignorance of the law be used as a defense?

No, ignorance of the law excuses no one. This doctrine is derived from the latin maxim Ignorancia legis non excusat. We often hear this doctrine but only a few put this to practice, for example:

Ken was married to Leny. He then met Barb and proposed marriage, assuring her that he was single. They got married and lived together. Barb, upon learning that Ken had been previously married, charged Ken for Bigamy (the crime of marrying one person while still legally married to another) for which he was convicted. Ken testified that he declared he was “single” because he believed in good faith that his first wife was already dead, having not heard from her for years, and that he did not know that he had to go to court to seek for the nullification of his first marriage before marrying Barb.

Is Ken liable for the crime of bigamy even if he is ignorant about the law?

Yes. Ken is presumed to have acted with malice or evil intent when he married Barb. Ignorance of the law is not an excuse because everyone is presumed to know the law. It was the burden of the Ken to prove his defense that when he married the Barb, he was of the well-grounded belief that his first wife was already dead. He should have adduced in evidence a decision of a competent court declaring the presumptive death of his first wife as required by Article 349 of the Revised Penal Code, in relation to Article 41 of the Family Code. Such judicial declaration also constitutes proof that Ken acted in good faith, and would negate criminal intent on his part when he married the private complainant and, as a consequence, he could not be held guilty of bigamy in such case. Ken, however, failed to discharge his burden. (Manuel v. People, G.R. No. 165842, Nov. 29, 2005)

The logic behind this doctrine is that if ignorance of the law were an excuse, a person charged with crime would merely claim that he is unaware of the law in question to avoid liability.