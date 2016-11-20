Illegal mentor-trafficking

Teachers lured to nowhere

The Commission on Human Rights thru of ficer Jess Canete has assisted some 30 ille gally recruited teachers for Vietnam who came home because they were not rightfully paid of their contracted amount, plus other violations.

From the sworn affidavit of one Suette Masricar Orden of Sibulan, the other (in foto) also made similar statements, for the CHR to file the necessary complaint for them and against one Nico James Bantayanon.

The CHR’s following probing questions to the complainants virtually tell their story:

12 Q : Tell me what happened when you came back that afternoon.

A : He told us about what happens in Vietnam and what we will expect. He told all of us that the lowest salary is US$800 but all in all our salary would not be less that P30,000, depending on the exchange rate. And after we work for a year the salary will be increased by US$100. Our employer was a certain Wen. We shall immediately become regular teachers, with full teaching loads which are indemand subjects, free accommodation and that there was nothing to worry on food because the food there is cheap. Our salary shall be given in full every tenth day of the month and for those who will be in need of money he or she can have a cashadvance. We shall be on a two-year contract and can be renewed depending on us. And I can clearly remember him telling all of us that our salaries will be TAXFREE.

23 Q : So you were able to go to Vietnam. Were your expectations met?

A : No sir. I stayed and worked there for three months and decided to come home here in the Philippines because of frustrations.

24 Q: Why is that?

A : First, I did not receive the amount of $200 which was supposed to be provided by Vietnam employer, the OCEAN EDU, as stipulated in the Contract. OCEAN EDU is the Vietnam Agency which is our employer, while the SKY RESOURCES is the Philippine counterpart of the said agency. The other stipulations which were NOT fulfilled are: The provision of cold drinking water; no transportation was provided for me, what with the one hour travel from where I stayed and to my workplace; I was MADE to work overtime many times, about four to five hours in excess of the regular working hours, and I was not paid; And as I received my salary for the month of July it was minus $100, and the total salary was only $800, not $900 as promised by Bantayanon.

25. Q : So, are you telling me that the reasons you decided to go home are those you mentioned above?

A : Actually sir it is this way: I decided to go home because aside from those I narrated to you I also found out that my Visa which I paid the processing fee which I paid for P13, 000 which was supposed to be for a Working Visa, turned out to be a business visa, and expires only in three months, contrary to a Working Visa which is expires together with the Contract of Work.