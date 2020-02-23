“Impact of U.R.E.”

VISION MATTERS

An unfocused image falling on the retina results in refractive errors. The four common refractive errors are myopia (nearsightedness), hyperopia (farsightedness), astigmatism and presbyopia (near vision loss with age). With appropriate eye correction, vision will be restored to functional, 20/20 vision. According to The International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB), Uncorrected Refractive Error (URE) remains the major cause (43%) of the 217 million people with moderate to severe visual impairment (MSVI) at distance and an estimated 1.1 billion with near vision impairment. The impact of URE due to the lack of access to eye services and eyeglasses results to lose in education and employment opportunities, impaired quality of life, and lower productivity. The solution to this issue is simple and cost-effective – an eye examination and eyeglass. IAPB says, the positive impact that providing refractive services can have on employment, poverty alleviation and education, as well as eye health, has largely gone unnoticed.

In the Philippines, provincial governments and stakeholders like the Department of Health, Department of Education, The Fred Hollows Foundation and Professional Organizations, are collaborating to address this issue by providing eye health care services and eyeglasses to underserved areas.

Refractive error is part of the core professional services of optometrists. Optometrists play a major role in the development and provision of both primary and secondary eye care services as part of multi-disciplinary health care teams in both developed and developing economies.