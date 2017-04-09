The public office is a public trust. Ac knowledging the possibility of men in public office betraying their trust to the prejudice of the people, the Constitution provides to a special process of removal known as impeachment.

What is the procedure for impeachment? It is the House of Representatives alone that can initiate an impeachment case by a vote of at least one third of its members.

A vote by at Least one – third (1/3) of all the house shall be necessary to either affirm a favourable resolution with the Articles of Impeachment or override its contrary resolution.

A verified complaint of Article of Impeachment by at least One Third of all the members of the house shall constitute the Articles of Impeachment and the trial by the senate shall proceed.

The Senate shall have the sole power to try and decide all cases of impeachment. When the President is on the trial for impeachment the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court shall preside but shall not vote. No person shall be convicted without the concurrence of two thirds of all the members of the Senate.

-Sponsored-

Under the present Congress of the Philippines the impeachment of President Duterte and the Vice President is highly impossible. Any impeachment of President Duterte and Vice President Robredo will be an exercise in futility and will be for the benefit of the President and Vice President, because the Constitution provides that “No impeachment proceedings shall be initiated against the same official more than once within a period of one year.”

So, go ahead, stupid. File your impeachment for the benefit of the President or Vice President.