What is impeachment?

It is a method by which specific persons holding government positions of high authority, prestige, and dignity and with definite tenure may be removed from office for causes closely related to their conduct as public officials.

Who can be impeached?

Only the President, the Vice-President, the Members of the Supreme Court, the Members of the Constitutional Commissions, and the Ombudsman may be removed from office on impeachment. All other public officers and employees may be removed from office as provided by law, but not by impeachment.(Sec. 2, Art. XI, 1987 Constitution)

What are the grounds for impeachment?

1. Culpable violation of the Constitution

2. Treason

3. Bribery

4. Other high crimes

5. Betrayal of public trust (Sec. 2, Art. XI, 1987 Constitution)

What are the effects of conviction in impeachment?

1. Removal from office

2. Disqualification to hold any other office (under the Republic of the Philippines)

3. Party convicted shall be liable and subject to prosecution, trial and punishment according to law. (Sec. 3 ((7). Art. XI, 1987 Constitution)

Who can file and render a decision for an impeachment case?

A verified complaint for impeachment may be filed by any Member of the House of Representatives or by any citizen upon resolution of endorsement by any Member thereof. The House of Representatives has the exclusive power to initiate all cases of impeachment and the Senate has the sole power to try and decide all cases of impeachment. (Art. XI, Sec.3 of the Contitution)

What is the difference between impeachment and cases in regular courts?

Impeachment, by its nature, is a sui generis or unique politico-legal processas shown by the process required to initiate the proceeding;the one-year limitation or bar for its initiation;the limited grounds for impeachment; the defined instrumentality given the power to try impeachment cases;and the number of votes required for a finding of guilt. Unlike a criminal proceeding which functions to punish criminals and to protect individuals, impeachment is primarily intended for the protection of the State and penalties attached to impeachment are merely incidental to the primary intention of protecting the people as a body politic.

The trial in an impeachment case is governed by the Senate Rules while the trial in a regular case is governed by the Rules of Court.

Is impeachment Appealable? Pardonable?

The answers are both in the negative. Impeachment is not a criminal case but a sui generis proceeding and the constitution does not provide for an appeal. Appeal is not a matter of right but a mere privilege granted by law.

Pardon is an act of grace of the executive which exempts the individual from the punishment for a crime he has committed. Moreover, the Philippine Constitution provides that no pardon may be granted in Impeachment cases. While in 2007, President Arroyo granted pardon in favor of former President Estrada, it was for his conviction on the plunder case but not on the impeachment case.

Despite the separation of powers, why does the senate investigate the executive?

Impeachment does not violate the doctrine of separation of powers. In fact, it promotes checks and balances between branches of the government because these impeachable officials are, as a general rule, immune from suit.

Why can’t senators, congressmen, and other elected officials be impeached?

Senators, Congressmen and other elected officials who are not among the list of impeachable officials may be removed from office in a number of ways such as recall or as penalty in an administrative or criminal case. Aside from the fact that the Constitution does not allow them to be impeached, it is impractical and time consuming to go through the tedious process of impeaching them.

