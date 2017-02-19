Focusing on the importance of wetlands for di saster risk reduction, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) spearheaded the celebration of World Wetlands Day (WWD).

The DENR-Negros Island Region (DENR-NIR) highlighted Balinsasayao Twin Lakes Natural Park (BTLNP) as an eco-tourism destination for wetlands. DENR-NIR Regional Director Al Orolfo cited the importance of Twin Lakes in Negros Oriental as one of the jewels of the country’s biodiversity. Biodiversity Management Bureau (BMB) Director Theresa Mundita Lim for her part said Negros Oriental is blessed with natural lakes which are an asset with diverse biodiversity that can defend people against climate impact and disasters. “The inland and coastal wetlands in the country where different kinds of plants and animals thrive provide resilience or defend us from climate change,” said Lim.