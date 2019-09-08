Improving skills of day care workers

Government Day Care teachers will undergo man datory training under the Child-Education and Care (C-EDUCARE) Program by the Negros Oriental State University to improve and upgrade instruction among the hundreds of learners in the 30 component barangays.

Mayor Felipe Antonio B. Remollo and NORSU President Joel P. Limson recently signed the Memorandum of Agreement formalizing the partnership between the City of Dumaguete and NORSU. Vice-Mayor Alan Gel Cordova, Councilor Bernice Anne Elmaco and other educators witnessed the ceremony.

Under the MOA, the state university will assign resource persons from among the regular faculty members and staff who will mentor the day care workers in early childhood education and care. The city government will provide the learning materials, venue, food and transportation of the participants.

It is the objective of C-EDUCARE to produce competent day care workers who could impart better quality instruction to the learners.