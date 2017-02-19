In the interest of 56

It was not like any ordinary Monday, as the city hall stirred with excitement as hundreds of city hall employees and other government officials took turns in serenading Dumaguete City Mayor Felipe Antonio “Ipe” Remollo as their tribute to his 56th birthday, marked everyday before Valentine’s Day (February 13).

Despite his plea for a low key celebration, the various delegations from Department of Education, civil society groups, Philippine National Police, Bureau of Fire Protection, Bureau of Jail Management and Penology and city hall offices and departments brought gifts and greeted Mayor Remollo inside his office festooned with 56 balloons, flowers and a wide screen showing a series of photos depicting his major activities since he assumed office less than seven months ago.

Later in the night, more than 350 guests came to his birthday dinner highlighted by song and dance numbers presented by those who were bold enough to demonstrate their affection to a gentleman, who managed to stay genteel despite wading deep into the rough-and-tumble world of politics to vindicate his vision and secure a mandate to put in motion his dream for a better Dumaguete. For generations to come.

Serving as the night’s highlight was a presentation of “throwback pictures” chronicling his childhood, his devotion to family and passion for public service.

True enough, at 56, Mayor Ipe Remollo’s interests converge with the genuine yearnings of his constituents to build a healthier, safer, greener and progressive community. It is birthday wish that his allies, friends and supporters share with much conviction.

-Sponsored-

Yes, Dumaguete is destined to greatness, but only if we could maximize our potentials and set aside our petty interests. (City PIO)