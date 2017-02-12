Independence to Filipinos

One cannot ignore what the American Bishop of Cebu adds in his letter to the President of the United States:

Thirdly, you say, “Yet many bishops and many other high prelates of your own Church here in the United States are at this moment signing petitions that independence be given to the Filipinos. – It seems to me that your request should be sent somewhere else”.

Cardinal Gibbons, Bishop Spaulding, and the other bishops who are the signers of the petition are in no way subject to my judgments, and are in every way competent to act on their own.

My reason for writing to you rather than to them, is that you are the executive for one of the high contracting parties in the treaty which I as well as the other bishops of the Islands contend has not been carried out by the United States. They were not parties to the treaty, except as citizens, you are a party as the chosen executive of these citizens.

When I came here first, I was outspoken against independence, but as the real situation forced itself upon me, I concluded that the question of independence was a family matter between the Government and its favoured friends, and that I had better not interfere. I inclose a clipping to show that the people who are against the Government, by which I mean all those who are opposed to the Church, even in times of peace make good their threats to murder those who are friendly to the Government.

You will please note that Misamis is one of the most turbulent places, also most strongly Aglipayano, in this diocese. The quasi Bishop of the Aglipayanos who resides in this place collected recently in that province six thousand pesos, which he said was for a war fund, to free the people from the United States. Mr. Taft says that some are good men.

Of course I do not know what he means. If it be that they are acting according to their consciences, that is something that nobody but themselves and their Creator can know. If he means that they are good subjects of the United States, I say that is absurd. It is contradictory in itself. Of course they are not good Catholics.