UMALAHOKAN

Whom the Gods will destroy, they first make them crazy. With the implementation of the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN), all products will be imposed with taxes. Revenue can finance the “build, build, build” program of the government.

“In economics, inflation is a sustained increase in the price level of goods and services in an economy over a period time. When the price level rises, each unit of currency buys fewer goods and services; consequently, inflation reflects a reduction in the purchasing power per unit of money – a loss of real value in the medium of exchange and unit of account within the economy. A chief measure of price inflation is the inflation rate, the annualized percentage change in a general price index, usually the consumer price index, over time. The opposite of inflation is deflation. Inflation affects economies in various positive and negative ways. The negative effects of inflation include an increase in the opportunity cost of holding money, uncertainty over future inflation which may discourage investment and savings, and if inflation were rapid enough, shortages of goods as consumers begin hoarding out of concern that prices will increase in the future.” (from Wilkipedia).

Definitely, there is a general price increase of almost everything. There is an urgent need to do something about the inflation, otherwise this will bring down this Duterte administration. Everybody is now complaining of the rising prices, whereas the income has not increased. If this will continue, surely, this will cause the people to rise against the government because of hunger and hardship which they cannot bear anymore. The President’s credibility and popularity will likewise go down because of the series of blunders he has committed. The President made former President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo as Speaker of the House of Representatives and Teresita Leonardo de Castro as Chief Justice for a term of only one month and a half! I am just bothered with what is happening to our President. Why should a President appoint a Chief Justice of the Supreme Court for one and a half month. Is he crazy? He may not be crazy but he is really STUPID!