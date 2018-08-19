Inspect downstream oil

The Department of Energy – Visayas Field Office (DOE – VFO) is gearing up for the conduct of focused inspection and compliance monitoring of downstream oil industry establishments in the province.

A team from DOE-VFO led by Engr. Rey Maleza, chief of Energy Industry Management Division, had a coordination meeting on August 7 in the city attended by representatives of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), Provincial Treasurer’s Office, City Government of Dumaguete, and officers from the Philippine National Police (PNP) and Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) in preparation for the inspection and monitoring. DOE’s main focus would be monitoring the dispensing pump of gasoline stations and the quantity of LPG tanks sold at local retailers.