Insurgency threat in Negros Oriental still serious

NEGROS ORIENTAL – Philippine National Police Regional Office 7 (PRO7) considers insurgency threat in Negros Oriental as serious, said Police Chief Superintendent Mario Espino to the media. Espino told PNP Provincial Director, Police Superintendent Edwin Portento, to address this problem so that the economy of the province will not be adversely affected.

In his first visit to the province earlier, Espino held a command conference here and brought his staff from the Regional Office, including one platoon in full battle gear from the Regional Public Safety Battalion, who would conduct operations against the New People’s Army (NPA).

General Espino said the number of New People’s Army (NPA) in the province has not increased, but when the NPA plans to attack police stations, they would ask for reinforcements from NPAs in the neighboring provinces.

General Espino said the best defense is offense, and the Philippine National Police (PNP) wants to launch an offensive against identified rebel camps here in the province.

