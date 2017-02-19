National Youth Commission chairperson Cariza “Aiza” Seguerra urged the youth to be more responsible and intelligent in making decisions and to shun carefree attitude, warning that more and more Filipino youth are being infected by the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV).

In a press briefing in Malacañan on Tuesday, February 14, Seguerra said an improved sex education program could help control the spread of the infection, especially among the youth. According to Seguerra, out of 28 Filipinos infected by HIV, 24 or 26 are youth. She said 62 percent of new infections are among 15 to 24 years old while 85 percent of the new infections are between 15 to 30 years old. “Sometimes, with risky behavior these things happen. Sa akin lang is yes, you are the youth; yes, you want to live life to the fullest; but please also be responsible. Make intelligent decisions,” Seguerra added. (From the Presidential Communications Office)