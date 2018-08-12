Intense debate on boulevard rehab

Councilors Lilani Ramon and Joe Kenneth Arbas show to Councilor Miguel Agustin Perdices the perspective of the planned P 34.7 million rehabilitation and improvement of the Rizal Boulevard for shoreline protection and installation of box culverts to drain treated water.

Included in the discussion is the proposed construction of the bridge traversing Banica River connecting Barangays Taclobo and Bagacay amounting to P45.3 million. Despite their pleas members of the minority Councilors Perdices, Jose Victor Imbo, Manuel Sagabarria and Liga ng mga Barangay President Dione Amores abstained from voting on the projects. Councilor Estanislao Alviola was absent.