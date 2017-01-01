Iran’ – Dgte to seal Culture, arts ties

Because of a simple gesture of kindness and support to an Imam family whose head passed away, city mayor Felipe Remollo was favored with a visit by the cultural attaché of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran last Tuesday.

Not only that the Islamic Republic of Iran through the visit of Cultural Counselor Mohamad Jafarimalak and embassy PR man D Bahman Samadi, and meeting with city leaders, (see foto right) has agreed in principle to sign up for mutual cultural and arts exchanges with a matching city in Iran which will also serve as its sister city.

In a CHRONICLE interview, the Iranian envoy said that an Imam center here be envisioned to host various cultural shows by other countries and serve as an ecumenical house of prayer.

The Islamic leader observed that Dumaguete is a multi-cultured city and a place of so many religious faiths which co-exist harmoniously unlike in other Catholic-dominated cities in the country.

Next month, the Iranian ambassador is slated to visit Dumaguete; they will also send a cultural singing group from Iran who will perform a live concert at the Silliman Luce Auditorium.

The accommodation as assured SU Pres. Dr. Ben Malayang who also met with the Iranian cultural counselor together with city councilors.

In short, the city tourism and cultural office will prepare a package agreement between Dumaguete and a matching city in Iran for possible exchanges of scholars and cultural students.

Iran will also arrange for a tourism package which will promote tourism sites in Dumaguete with Iran and vice versa.

Dumaguetenos soon will have easy access tourism visitations to Iran and neighboring places in the Middle East following a Remollo-initiated cultural and social encounters.