IS THE ‘VISITING FORCES AGREEMENT” GOOD FOR US?

ONE VOICE

THE EXECUTIVE DEPARTMENT, through the Department of Foreign Affairs, served notice to Washington that in 6 months’ time, the 1999 Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) between the Philippines and the USA will cease to exist.

A bi-partisan Senate and some former senators, however, have petitioned the Supreme Court to impose the right of the Senate to approve all treaties by two-third votes -including its revocation which cannot be acted upon by one man.

Our readings point to an issue of “grave discretion” as a requirement for the courts to rule on an executive act upon a treaty that the Senate had previously approved. There could have been some merit for court intervention in this aspect.

It would appear that the presidential pique (Duterte) over the VFA was not immediately caused by some of its one-sided provisions in favor of the Americans but something else. US intervention in Philippine domestic affairs.

Throughout the 20-years’ existence of the VFA, there were mo serious moves to review some of its controversial provisions, Visa-free for Americans, tax-free equipment and vehicles brought here and the lack of complete jurisdiction of local courts over offending visiting American forces. These are contentious issues.

The cases of American servicemen Daniel Smith (rape on Filipina “Nicole”) and the murder of transgender Filipina Jennifer Laude by Joseph Pemberton showed loaded provisions favoring visiting Americans over offended Filipinos.

But all these provisions were not the immediate causes of presidential pique. It is what the president calls “American interference “ affecting Phillpine sovereignty over internal matters.

First, due to “dismal human rights” records, the yearly grant of the Millennial Challenge Corporation for the nation was suspended, Second, the citing of extrajudicial killings in the drug war and the arbitrary and trumped-up (alleged) charges versus a sitting senator Leila De Lima who remains in detention- which led the US Senate to ban the entry to the US of all those involved in De Lima’s incarceration.

The last was the cancellation of the US visa of Senator de la Rosa for the same involvement.

If the SC dissents, the abrogation is suspended; if it concurs, the order for the VFA’s cancellation stays. The president and the Senate must respect the SC decision whichever way it goes.

But as the Star’s Ann Pamintuan who calls US President Donald Trump as a “disdainful motormouth”- the latter as well proved it by saying “thanks, it will save us money” regarding the abrogation. One data shows that this year, the USA was poised to spend ($200M) or P10-Billion on equipment and training and P2-Billion in military financing in consideration of the VFA.

Given the fact that the country has one of the weakest defense arsenals in Southeast Asia, that is quite a loss.

Locsin has said there “will be no new VFAs” with other countries- deflecting speculations that this move was a signal pivot towards Russia and China. But are the two countries willing even if we wanted to pivot to them?

Russia has no strong historical bond nor commercial clout with RP and all they probably need is to sell Russian arms to the Philippine military whose ammunition was jokingly reputed to last only 10 days in a shooting war.

What about China? President Xi has been bluntly dismissive of Duterte’s reference to the International Arbitration Rule of the West Philippine Seas in favor of RP.

So, having dropped the USA, who are we really pivoting to? To no one, it seems. An alternative is a VFA, perhaps, with Japan, which has been a commercial-donor ally of RP since after World War II where we used to kill each other in battle.

What about the 1991 Enhanced Defense Cooperation Act (EDCA) and the 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty? Will these also be abrogated through the same route?

Our take is that the only thing we actually need from the USA is their vastly superior intelligence and satellite reconnaissance capability that helped the country in the Maute siege of Marawi and the Mamasapano incident in the Aquino era. And against terrorists.

Let us remember the world of the battlefield has also changed. The killing of a hated Iranian General by America recently was done by drones (unmanned ships). If ever- there will be war it will be one finger (like that of North Korea’s King Jung Un) pressing the button for a nuclear war. Fighting hand to hand could be done by robots now.

So, what is the real need for a VFA to address equipment and military exercises unless premised on training for potential traditional hand to hand and combat styles?

In truth, what we need are tools to fight terrorism and assistance in natural disasters. To us, terrorism is an international menace that needs no agreement for nations to join hands and combat it. And humanitarian aid in disasters is mainly voluntary and the global response to such disasters has been good -without the benefit of any treaties.

So, will be EDCA and MDT also be abrogated as well? We do not know and much will also depend on the SC decision regarding the VFA abrogation.

Looking further, it depends on the results of the 2022 elections here, as well.

If the new Philippine president, then, is a clone of Duterte, he or she would likely mouth the same offensive versus the Americans. If not, a new VFA can be signed even if the1991 VFA has already been abrogated. Besides, it also depends on America, who we honestly think (without agreeing necessarily) will reelect Trump soon for another six years.

Will Trump, the inward-looking “America is for Americans” reelected president even bother to sign a new one? The USA can just strengthen its military alliance and presence in two consistently loyal allies like Japan and Australia and another ASEAN nation (perhaps) to fortify its interest in the Asia Pacific region.

Why indeed stick with the Philippines? But it is a pity.

Because the 2019 SWS survey showed a +72 rating for America and -33 for China for Filipinos. We just love America and everything she stands for.

The best route is, of course, an independent national foreign policy. What does that mean? Independent against all. Not just replacing one colonial power for another.

Instead of abrogating any of the existing military treaties with the USA, RP can just review all and erase all onerous provisions, thereon. Then, ask China to respect our fishing rights over the WPS in exchange for a joint undertaking on oil exploration

Let us recall that the reason Beijing is head over heels crazy over the WPS is the presence there of $10 Trillion in oil and gas and $15 Billion in fishing resources.

Then limit the intercourse with Russia to getting cheap military equipment.

T our minds, aligning our sovereignty with any of the superpowers only invites suspicion at first, and then aggression after – from the other superpowers.

Do we, therefore, need the VFA now? Yes, review it, not abrogate it, And, perhaps, cast presidential pride aside in making national policies built on personal pique.