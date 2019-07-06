It’s a sin to tell a lie

UMALOHOKAN

I cannot help but expose a falsehood perpetu ated as news and part of a historical port, that Gloria Macapagal Arroyo is instrumental or responsible for the Philippine national highway. She is guilty of peddling fake news on deliberate falsehood. I’m talking about the Sibulan Seaport crossing via roro vessel from Liloan, Cebu to Dumaguete which she vistited on her sentimental journey as speaker of the House of Representatives. These roll on connections to Cebu and Negros Island had long been in existence before she even became president of the Philippines. Fake news should not be tolerated otherwise the public will be misled.

Gloria Macapagal Arroyo should not be tolerated by the media practitioners to cheat herself.

The fire that destroyed fourteen classrooms at the Dumaguete City High School should be investigated by the city government because I strongly suspect that it was deliberately burned and done by an arsonist. The Philippine Army and the Philippine National Police of Negros Oriental should be proactive in the maintenance of the peace and order of Negros Island. The government has all the resources at its disposal to fight the insurgents, terrorists, and extortionists. It is high time that the government should be proactive and not reactive. They should seek and destroy lawless elements. That’s what they are paid for. Inspite of the detractors of President Duterte and President Trump, it seems that they are doing well in their job as president of the U.S.A. and the Philippines. They are both practical in solving local and international problems.