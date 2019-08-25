It’s between you and God

BROTHER’S KEEPER

In the Gospel, Jesus challenges us to examine the purity of our intentions in serving the Lord. His humble servant Mother Teresa has this to say to help us stay focused:

People are often unreasonable, illogical and self-centered. Forgive them anyway. If you are kind, people may accuse you of selfish, hidden motives. Be kind anyway. If you are successful, you will get some false friends and some true enemies. Succeed anyway. If you are honest and frank, people may cheat you. Be honest and frank anyway. If you find happiness and serenity, others will be jealous. Be happy anyway. The good you do today, people will forget tomorrow. Do good anyway. Why? Because in the final analysis, all of these is between you and God. It was never between you and them anyway. “Take care not to perform good deeds for people to praise you.” 2Kgs 2:1, 6-14 Mt 6:1-6, 16-18