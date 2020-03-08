It’s Women’s Month

In celebration of the Women’s Month, Stop the Attacks (STA) Alliance and Kabataan Para sa Karapatan (KPK) – Negros Oriental, in partnership with different organizations, will conduct an activity dubbed as “One Billion Rising: Rise, Resist, Unite” today Sunday March 8, 2:00-4:00 pm, at Quezon Park, Dumaguete City.

One Billion Rising (OBR) is the biggest mass action to end violence against women in human history. The campaign, launched on Valentine’s Day 2012, began as a call to action based on the staggering statistics tht in 1 in 3 women on planet will be beaten or raped during her lifetime. With the world population at 7 billion, this adds up to more than ONE BILLION WOMEN AND GIRLS.

There will be performances, poetry, and solidarity speeches, among others. The program will culminate through the OBR Philippines dance. The song and dance steps are being used all over the country particularly in areas where OBR is conducted.

KPK Negros Oriental is a network of young advocates and young human rights defenders.

STA is an alliance to defend rights and life.

Should you have questions, please don’t hesitate to contact us at 09224033579.