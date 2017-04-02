Jail raid yields NO DRUGS! (heheh!)

A truckload of Bureau Jail guards from Bacolod BJMP regional office made a surprise dawn raid in the local BJMP city jail in Bajumpandan 4am Monday and presto: not a single grain of shabu was recovered!

The city BJMP on that Monday raid for illegal drugs came out clean, according to warden Sr Insp. Rolly Bandeling.

There are over 500 inmates over crowding the 90-capacity jail . Eighty percent of the inmates are facing drug-related cases. No drugs were recovered.

This notwithstanding the fact that the local city jail is a constant repository of illegal drugs, thrown (from the outside by hook shot by motorbikers riding in tandem) over its fence in bulk, and once inside the compound, the drugs just disappear without a trace. That was before the drug net was installed over the basketball court. There was suspected drug-repacking into small sachets after lights-off inside the jail but no one was discovered.

Another half a million pesos worth of 1 kilo of shabu missed its target and fell on the basketball court of the jail recently.

So many times did guards discover visitors bringing hot items from inside the jail to the outside world.

Many citizens have asked questions, and raised the following observations:

That there are no illegal drugs inside the city jail at all; THAT the guards in specting simply could not find where the illegal drugs are kept by the inmates if any;

THAT some guards are in cahoots with inmates so as not to discover the illegal items inside; OR SIMPLY, there is an insider who makes advance notice of a raid and all items are safely kept inside or flushed down the toilet.

All these resulted in a clean and negative discovery of illegal stuff and its either go on NO-business as usual, or, stop the trade due to the raids; and let operation Tokhang be implemented inside the jail at random; plant informers inside the jail cells ; conduct a monthly regular dateless reshuffle of jail guards from Bacolod.

Cebu, Bohol, Negros. THIS WAY, it could lead to its eventual discovery if at all, said BJMP regional director Police Sr Insp Hernan Grande, who led the raid from his team in Bacolod.

Human rights issues on jail surprise raid

Inmates at the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) in barangay Bajumpandan has apparently spared and cleared jail guards of the facility in the alleged manhandling and human rights violations complained of by detainees who were hurt and injured during the conduct of Operation Greyhound early dawn on Monday.

The statement was issued by detainees who pointed to “Ilongo-speaking” jailguards from the BJMP Negros Island Region (NIR) regional office as responsible for treating them like pigs and criminals while pointing their automatic rifles to them, ordered them to vacate the cells and to take out their upper clothes as early as 4 o’clock in the morning.

The city health office was scheduled to conduct a medical examination today to determine the degree of hematomas, contusions sustained by more than 10 detainees to support their complaint against the jail guards from the region. Reports have it, one of the detainees injured is related to a high ranking elected official of Dumaguete City.

CHR special investigator Jess Cañete have reasons to believe narrations made by detainees while interviewing them about what transpired during the operation greyhound based on the physical appearance of the injuries.

Cañete made it clear, the CHR will not allow the incident in Cebu to happen in the province, at least in his area of jurisdiction, warning jail personnel he will bring this matter to the highest level of the BJMP and will be closely monitoring this case. The CHR field investigator is already asking for the names of the more than 50 jail guards from Region 18 who accompanied the regional director PS/Supt Hernan Grande during the operation, in saying he will let them answer for their acts.

They maybe detention prisoners, others may call them criminals, the more jailguards should respect their positions.(jgallarde)

