Jailhouses still safe – Houses for shabu sales?

Reports continue to pour that local BJMP jail houses in many parts of the country are still the best and viable “safe houses” in stocking shabu supplies coursed thru narco-politicians who are “given a direct line” from their sources.

These places are well guarded, only a few people to bribe, the inmates are willing cooperators, they have access to visitors, cellphones are still allowed down here , and shabu is easy to dispose during raids by draining it in the toilets, so the operation is smoother than doing it outside.

So if only our political leaders will install a large net around the BJMP especially the basketball court, then at least the entry of shabu will be limited, and with some guards and inmates planted as eyes and ears, it will make things easier.

So how can you stop the drug menace when narco-politicians themselves are running the show with dummies some rogue blue guards as frontliners? The intel of Pres. Duterte seems to be correct.

JAIL SHABU STOCK HOUSES?

Only recently, in our very one BJMP jail compound in Bajumpandan,shabu supply is thrown over the fence and lands in the basketball court. Before a jailguard can intercept, an inmate sweeps down the bulto and it suddenly gets lost inside and nobody is talking.

Of course when a visitor was frisked in going ou of the jail , as a visitor, he was caught with shabu in his pocket and where else did it come from?

ATTENTION CITY COUNCIL”:

The COA list of big time salaried managers officials and directors of their provincial offices is shocking even to assistant secretaries of the cabinet who get much lower salaries than them. It is so good that Pres. Duterte is pro massa and is very much against oligarchs even inside government. We will not be surprised if the national leadership, the ombdusman, the office of the president, or the LWUA adminsitrators will try to take a second look at this water agency and straignten up the situation, Dumaguete DCWD not excluded. Is our city council turning a blind eye on this? We hope not. What is the city council doing about this glaring disparity?

GOV’S CASE WILL LAST

A veteran lawyer said that getting a warrant of arrest is now big deal for the accused. The big deal is when the accused as no money to bail himself out and the offense Is not bailable. That is the problem.

In the case of Gov Degamo who was issued a warrant of arrest by the Sandiganbayan, or graft court, the act was merely to acquire jurisdiction over RRD and give the accused the chance to prove his innocence. Postinig P2.2Million in bail for 11 counts of graft at P200k for each count is no problem for Degamo, don’t you think?

Pity his co-accused, provincial treasurer Danny Mendez and provincial accountant Teodorico Reyes. Getting P2.2Million for their bail is one helluva big deal. Of course bonds can be secured for over P50k they say.