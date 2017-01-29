Jailhouses still safehouses for shabu deals?

Reports continue to pour in that local BJMP jail houses in many parts of the country are still the best and viable ”safe houses” in stocking shabu supplies coursed thru narco-politicians who are “given a direct line” from their sources. Is Bajumpandan BJMP not excluded?

These jails are well-guarded, only a few people to bribe, the inmates are willing cooperators, they have access to visitors, cellphones are still allowed down there, and shabu is easy to dispose during raids by draining it in the toilets, so the operation is smoother than doing it outside.

If only our political leaders will install a large net around the BJMP especially the basketball court, then at least the entry of shabu will be limited, and with some guards and inmates planted as eyes and ears, it will make things easier.

So how can you stop the drug menace when narco politicians themselves are running the show with dummies, some rogue blue guards, as frontliners? The intel of Pres. Duterte seems to be correct.

JAIL SHABU STOCK HOUSES?

Only recently, in our very one BJMP jail compound in Bajumpandan, shabu supply is thrown over the fence and lands in the basketball court. Before a jail guard can intercept, an inmate sweeps down the bulto and it suddenly gets lost inside and nobody is talking.

Of course, when a visitor was frisked in going out of the jail, he was caught with shabu in his pocket and where else did it come from?

ATTENTION CITY COUNCIL:

The COA list of big time salaried water utilities managers officials and directors of the Philippines is shocking even some assistant secretaries of the cabinet get much lower salaries than them. It is so good that Pres. Duterte is pro massa and is very much against oligarchs even inside government. We will not be surprised if the national leadership, the ombdusman, the office of the president, or the LWUA administrators will try to take a second look at this water agency and straighten up the situation. Is our city council or the appointing power the City Mayor , are they turning a blind eye on this? Let’s see. What is the ‘LUPAD” city council doing about this glaring disparity?

GOV’S CASE WILL LAST

A veteran lawyer said that getting a warrant of arrest is not a big deal for the accused. The big deal is when the accused has no money to bail himself out and the offense is not bailable. That is the problem.

In the case of Gov Degamo who was issued a warrant of arrest by the Sandiganbayan, or graft court, the act was merely to acquire jurisdiction over RRD and give the accused the chance to prove his innocence. Posting P2.2Million in bail for 11 counts of graft at P200k for each count is no problem for Degamo, don’t you think?

Pity his co-accused, provincial treasurer Danny Mendez and provincial accountant Teodorico Reyes. Getting P2.2Million for their bail is one helluva big deal. Of course, bonds can be secured for over P50k, they say.