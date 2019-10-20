“JANE, THE FONDA”

ONE VOICE

THE FONDAS ARE A ROYAL FAMILY of actors in Hollywood. The patriarch Henry and son Peter are names mentioned in the Oscar circle.

But the most respected among them is Henry’s daughter, Jane Fonda. Not just because she won two Academy Awards in “Klute” and “Coming Home” and nominated as Best Actress in five other movies.

They were “They Shoot Horses, Don’t They?”, “Julia”, “The China Syndrome”, “On Golden Pond” and “The Morning After” plus seven other Golden Globe nominations.

She battled old age by being a fitness siren-producing health videos that are followed by millions around the world. In 2014, Jane was accorded the highly prestigious 42nd Life Achievement Award by AFI (American Film Institute).

At the Dolby Theater where it was held, Jane Fonda was toasted by the Who’s Who in Hollywood: Michael Douglas, Robert de Niro, Mel Brooks, Sandra Bullock, Rosanna Arquette, Cameron Diaz, Sally Field, Morgan Freeman, Melanie Griffith, Jack Nicholson, among others.

That respect does not begin or end there.

It actually stems from her lending her celebrity status to become a social activist- risking the ire of powerful interests, billionaires and her own showbiz career for heartfelt public-oriented causes and crusades since the 1970s.

She was called “Hanoi, Jane” for her stiff opposition to the opportunistic American war in Vietnam. Fonda was also an active part of “The Black Panthers” arming civilian patrols to monitor police behavior and challenging police brutality in Oakland. She is a champion of women’s rights.

Now at the ripe age of 81- Jane Fonda is not quitting on what gives her life meaning- and she is now a wholly-drenched environmental warrior like our late Gina Lopez.

Recently, she was arrested for joining “Friday’s Drills” of protestors -speaking at the concrete steps leading to the Capitol in Washington to draw attention to the fact that legislators are not giving enough attention to “Climate Change”.

Under Washington law, it is a “misdemeanor”-an act punishable by a fine of $250 and 90 days in jail – or obstruction of public service. Subsequently released, Jane, said she will do the same thing every Friday henceforth and is willing to spend her 82nd birthday inside her prison if need be.

“Calamity Jane” as her enemies are wont to label her-goes across the nation- in support of the “Green New Deal” sponsored by New York Democrat Representative Alexandra Ocasio-Cortes- aiming for a zero-carbon USA by 2050.

She is for the phase-out of fossil fuel and believes there are enough jobs in the renewable energy movement to accept displaced workers from the fossil fuel industries. So committed is she to the crusade that Jane Fonda has moved physically to Washington to lend more of her presence where the lawmakers are situated.

The USA is one of the world’s biggest contributors to global warming because of her humongous carbon emissions from industries and vehicles yet its president Donald Trump is hesitant to be governed by the Paris Accord on Climate Change.

But, of course, Mother Nature offers karma in retaliation for the abuse. For instance, the USA has been pummeled by the worst typhoons in their recorded history in recent years and wildfires there are now threatening many places- including California where many of the affluent and celebrities built their homes.

This year alone 160,000 acres of forest have been swallowed in flames and more wildfires are happening in the last three years there than they ever had in previous generations. There was a time that lightning was the main cause of forest fires- now 85% of them are man-made.

These are campfires, electric wires, cigarette butts, arson, logging and of course, Nature’s mighty contribution of warmer temperature that hastens the conflagration and very strong howling winds that spread the fire to monumental devastation of a large area faster.

A wealthy couple in California who owns a mansion and a talking and self-driving car- wrote to tell that they were asked to leave their palatial home last year due to forest fires. This year- they, along with the other rich folks in parts of California, had to undergo three days black-out (to prevent the possible massive spreading of the fire) – so they roamed around their palace with flashlights at night and cooked home dinner at their grill in the garden.

Climate change is not real? Jane Fonda is wont to rhetorically ask.

Because of her focus and intensity of purpose, people often describe Jane Fonda as a woman of “incredible presence”. Forty-two years ago, a young rookie-actress became a beneficiary of such presence and generosity when she co-starred in a film with Jane Fonda, who guided and endorsed her into the road to stardom.

That woman is the incredibly talented Meryl Streep who publicly acknowledged Jane’s role in her skyrocketing fortunes in the field of acting.

Jane’s attraction to the environmental causes is perhaps a natural trajectory for one steeped in finding one’s true meaning in life and probing the true essentials in life.

In her acceptance speech at the 2014 AFI Life Achievement Award- Jane Fonda expressed regrets that she did not ask enough probing questions from the geniuses she met in life but who are now gone.

“It is better to be interested than to be interesting”, she concluded her speech. That is why she is Jane, The (Real) Fonda.

For comments: email to dejarescobingo@yahoo.com or bohol-rd@mozcom.com