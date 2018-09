Janus Grapa and Olga Miranda of Dumaguete City was judged Champion in the Pre-Amateur Category and Semi finalist in the Amateur Rising Star in the International Latin American Ballroom Dancing Category during the 26th Come Dancing Cup HK Open Dancesport Championship last August 25, 2018 (Saturday) ,held at Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, Wanchai, Hong Kong. Olga is the daughter of Cesar & Ethel Miranda of Pulang Tubig.