Jehovah’s Witnesses Focus on Loyalty for 2016 Convention

Jehovah’s Witnesses are inviting the public to attend their 2016, “Remain Loyal to Jehovah!” Regional Convention to be held at Lamberto Macias Sport Complex. Beginning on Friday, November 25, the Witnesses will be hosting these free events in Dumaguete city.

The three-day program will feature 49 presentations, each exploring the theme “loyalty”. Additionally, the Witnesses have prepared 35 video segments specially for the program plus two short films that will be shown on Saturday. Each day, the morning and afternoon session will be introduced by music videos recorded for the convention.

As they have in year past, the Witnesses will distribute a special invitation to the public welcoming them to attend the program. Accordingly to the Witnesses’ web site JW.ORG, David A. Semonian, a spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses at their world headquarters in Brooklyn, New York, State: “We strongly believe that the loyalty is an essential part of any healthy relationship. Our convention this year featured content that will help people develop stronger bonds with friends, family member and above all, with God. We are confident that all who attend will enjoy this program.”