Jehovah’s Witnesses Focus on Loyalty for 2016 Convention

By
The Negros Chronicle
-
265
The Negros Chronicle
The Negros Chronicle

Jehovah’s Witnesses are inviting the public to attend their 2016, “Remain Loyal to Jehovah!” Regional Convention to be held at Lamberto Macias Sport Complex. Beginning on Friday, November 25, the Witnesses will be hosting these free events in Dumaguete city.

The three-day program will feature 49 presentations, each exploring the theme “loyalty”. Additionally, the Witnesses have prepared 35 video segments specially for the program plus two short films that will be shown on Saturday. Each day, the morning and afternoon session will be introduced by music videos recorded for the convention.

As they have in year past, the Witnesses will distribute a special invitation to the public welcoming them to attend the program. Accordingly to the Witnesses’ web site JW.ORG, David A. Semonian, a spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses at their world headquarters in Brooklyn, New York, State: “We strongly believe that the loyalty is an essential part of any healthy relationship. Our convention this year featured content that will help people develop stronger bonds with friends, family member and above all, with God. We are confident that all who attend will enjoy this program.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply

4 Comments on "Jehovah’s Witnesses Focus on Loyalty for 2016 Convention"

Notify of
avatar
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
vinny
Guest
vinny
Jehovah’s Witnesses (JWs) predicted the end of the world, IN WRITING, numerous times. Not once did they come true. They truly are known for their ‘False Predictions’ the world over. JWs are taught that they alone are TRUE Christians and that all other people not JW will soon be destroyed. This is no exaggeration. JWs will allow their own children TO DIE rather than accept a life saving blood transfusion even in severe medical emergencies. It has already happened THOUSANDS of times! Just like this mother died unnecessarily! http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/uk_news/england/shropshire/7078455.stm And now her husband has no wife and her two new… Read more »
Vote Up
1
Vote Down  Reply
1 month 23 hours ago
jacob
Guest
jacob
JWs, one of your talks is entitled, “Avoid What Erodes Loyalty,” Loyalty to what, Jehovah’s Witnesses? To God? Or to “what your fingers have made”? Isa 2:8 While Moses was “away” and on the mountain to receive God’s laws, what happened? “Now when the people saw that Moses delayed coming down from the mountain, the people gathered together to Aaron, and said to him, “Come, make us gods that shall go before us; for as for this Moses, the man who brought us up out of the land of Egypt, we do not know what has become of him.” Exod… Read more »
Vote Up
1
Vote Down  Reply
1 month 18 hours ago
Charles
Guest
Charles

For a good controversial documentary on Jehovah’s Witnesses from NBC Dateline: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tbKXj8R4_X8﻿

Vote Up
1
Vote Down  Reply
29 days 9 hours ago
sally
Guest
sally

Loyalty to God or loyal to an organization? Since the organization does *not* agree with the bible, who should we be loyal to? Jeremiah 17:5 tells us CURSED Is the one who trusts in MEN (governing body). WHERE does the BIBLE say, God chose the watchtower organization?

Vote Up
0
Vote Down  Reply
24 days 6 hours ago
wpDiscuz