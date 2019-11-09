Jesus bore your sins on the cross so you would be healed

PROMISES TO KEEP

Peter 2:24(WEB)

Who his own self bore our sins in his body on the tree, that we, having died to sins, might live to righteousness; by whose stripes you were healed.

Thank God for our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ who took upon Himself all of our sin so that we could receive all the tangible benefits of the New Covenant. Jesus paid the price so we wouldn’t have to. Our healing was secured with each stripe of flesh that was torn from His back by the Roman guard.

While we know that our healing will be complete when we see Him face to face, may each one of us appropriate His sacrifice this side of heaven for whatever we need to be healed from today… body, soul and spirit.

Thank you Jesus for taking upon yourself the punishment of my sin and for making the way through your bruised body for me to experience complete wholeness in my life. I pray that I will have faith today to believe that by your stripes, I am healed!