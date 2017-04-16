According to the Opera “Jesus Christ Super star”, Jesus Christ Superstar, who are you, and what have you sacrificed? Do you think you’re what they say you are? Don’t get me wrong, I only want to know.

Caiphas, the High Priest said, “I see blood and destruction, our elimination because of one man. We must crush him completely, so like John before him. This Jesus must die. We have no law to put a man to death. We need him crucified. So the Jews brought Jesus Christ to Pontius Pilate.

Pilate told Jesus Christ, “Talk to me Jesus Christ. You have been brought here, manacled, beaten by your own people. Do you have the first idea why you deserve it? Listen King of the Jews, where is your kingdom? Jesus answered, I have got no kingdom in this world. There may be a kingdom for me somewhere. If I only knew. Then Pilate told Jesus Christ, “Then you are a king? Jesus replied: “It’s you that say I am.”

Pilate told the Jews, “This man is harmless, so why does he upset you? He’s just misguided, thinks he’s important. But to keep you vultures happy I shall flog him. So Jesus Christ was given thirty-nine lashes. Why do you not speak when I have your life in my hands? How can you stay quiet? I don’t believe you understand!”

Jesus Christ told Pilate, “You have nothing in your hands. Any power you have, comes to you from far beyond.”

Then Pilate finally said, “Don’t let me stop your great self-destruction. Die if you want to, you misguided martyr. I wash my hands of your demolition. Die if you want to you innocent puppet.”

Finally, the best song of “Jesus Christ Superstar” is that of “Mary Magdalene,” when she sang: “I don’t know how to love him. What to do, how to move him. I’ve been changed, yes really changed. In the past few days, when I’ve seen myself, I seem like someone else. I don’t know how to take this. I don’t see why he moves me. He’s a man. He’s just a man. And I’ve had so many men before me, in very many ways, he’s just one more. Should I bring him down? Should I scream and shout? Should I speak of love, let my feelings out? I never thought I’d come to this. What’s it all about? Don’t you think it’s rather funny, I should be in this position. I’m the one who’s always been so calm, so cool, no lover’s fool, running every show. He scares me so, I never thought I’d come to this. What’s it all about? Yet, if he said he loved me, I’d be lost. I’d be frightened. I couldn’t cope, just couldn’t cope. I’d turn my head. I’d back away. I wouldn’t want to know. He scares me so. I want him so. I love him so.”

YOU MEDITATE ON THIS!