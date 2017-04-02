JobStart makes youth “employable”

Sadly today, a four-year course does not anymore guarantee work after graduation, in fact it is ironic that there are thousands job seekers and maybe an equal number of vacancies in the industries that employers need badly to fill but can’t.

There lies the disconnect, the glaring job mismatch cannot be ignored.

Hence, the birth of JobStart Philippines, a program by the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) to help employers meet their manpower needs with well-prepared, talented and enthusiastic job seekers.

And Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo lauded the program for providing our young job seekers a path to make them “employable.”

Mayor Remollo also commended the 1st batch of 115 graduates for completing the 10-day life skill training program, 3 months technical training and 3 months internship in his commencement remarks at Silliman Hall, Thursday.

To avail of the JobStart program, the applicant must be 18 to 24-years-old, at least a high school graduate, not enrolled in school or training and actively looking for work.

While the participating employers must be a duly registered business entity, must have the capacity to provide internships of up to three months with the commitment to pay at least 75% of the minimum daily wage in Dumaguete and holds a certificate of compliance of labor standards from DOLE.

JobStart provides a daily allowance of P200.00 per Jobstarter as well as medical clearance, accident insurance for 12 months and stipend from employers equivalent to 75% of the daily minimum wage. On the other hand, employers get subsidies from government to include: grant to cover training costs, administrative cost and allowance.

The 2nd batch of JobStarters are now completing their trainings.

PESO Manager Ma. Socorro Mira expressed her profound gratitude to Mayor Remollo, participating employers led by NOCCI President Eduard Du, the Department of Labor and Employment represented by Bureau of Local Employment Dominique Tutay, NIR Regional Director Joel M. Gonzales, Assistant Regional Director Jason Balais, Robert Boothe Public Management Specialist of the Asian Development Bank and Narcisa Rivera of the Government of Canada for their firm commitment to sustain the program.

