Junking the VFA

NEWS NOTES

We appreciate the Senate Foreign Relations Committee headed by Senator Koko Pimentel in calling to a hearing the foreign affairs chief and the military last Tuesday, so we can learn from them whether or not the US visiting forces agreement is still working to our advantage or at least mutual advantage, before the President calls it quits.

While it may be true that President Duterte can unilaterally on his own (even on impulse?) terminate the visiting forces agreement with the US, it is best that the Filipino people would also know the many reasons behind it, the last straw of which was the cancellation of the US visa of his Nino Bonito general now senator Ronald Bato and the US intervention of the De Lima case.

At least through this senate hearing on the VFA, right from the horse’s mouth, we will know if the VFA treaty is worth terminating. If so and if not, the president is still to be held accountable for all future consequences.

The trouble with this Nation is that we Filipinos since time immemorial have allowed the US to exploit our policies, our natural resources, our defense capabilities, our immigrants, you name it, Uncle Sam has done much bullying not because he is a bully but because, we, Filipinos have allowed ourselves to be bullied.

Well not anymore with President Duterte who has strongly exerted Filipino independence from US exploitation.

The latest bullying who we agree was the intrusion of the US on Duterte’s human rights violations and the De Lima case of incarceration.

We enjoy scrutinizing Duterte’s many legal moves and we observe that he is making sure the rule of law is followed, before he moves, even if he has to cut edges.

The big question is: is the US also not violating human rights, especially in their quest to be the world’s policeman? The CIA’s covert operations not just in Asia but in the Middle East and others. So the last person to cry human rights violation is the US because the US is also a no. l violator of human rights, even racial discrimination.

CONSEQUENCES: Let’s remember: the US has also the right to stop other treaties with us including economic sanctions; we have the Mutual Defense Treaty of 1951 which assures us of help in case attacked by enemy forces; and the EDCA or the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement of 2014 which allows the US to build and operate temporary bases in the Philippines. Of course they need Senate approval to terminate these agreements.

On the De Lima case, the US should not intervene in our internal justice system. The least they can do is cite enforceable illegal acts if the government has committed any. Then let them argue their case. Otherwise, they should back off.

On a personal note, If not for my press badge, I would have experienced racial discrimination in the US.

So let the Senate hear what the foreign affairs and the military would say on this prospective unilateral abrogation of the VFA treaty or is it really a treaty.

In fairness, knowing Duterte as the most changeable mind among all presidents, we too fancy that he will change his mind, or soften up when he weighs things more seriously over and above his personal circle of trustees.

So that by balancing the options and consequences by this hearing, the Filipinos in shaping history can judge on whether or not the decision was the right course to take under the present and especially the future circumstances.