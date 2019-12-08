Justice EDSA favors death penalty back

ZD TRIVIA

Newly sworn Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, Edgardo delos Santos aka Justice “EDSA” our very own who spent more than half of his life in Dumaguete, favors the re-imposition of the death penalty.

Sworn in last Friday, Justice delos Santos told the CHRONICLE in an intrerview over Bai Radio DYEM Fm that hanging a hardened criminal who has committed a heinous crime is actually a deterrent so that others may live.

Justice EDSA said that allowing an incorrigible criminal to live is actually endangering the people who are living in his perimeter.

Heinous killers,especially the masterminds of killings, he said, do not deserve to live if only to let others be safely living.

“Although I am a Catholic, he said, as a judge it is not fair to make others live in fear of a dangerous criminal..Like cancer, this sick part of society must be surgically eliminated so as to prevent its spread.”

Justice delos Santos is on record known as the “hanging judge” who convicted to death a Japanese drug lord caught with two kilos of shabut in l994. At that time it was already a big haul. But the repeal of the law spared the convict from being executed.

In a different vein, Justice delos Santos who is now occupies the 15th slot to sit in the highest tribunal of the land, does not favour the killing of babies in an abortion.

Differentiating it from death by execution, the killing of babies in an abortion is killing the innocent which Judge EDSA does not favour. Only the incorrigible killers deserve to be killed judiciously after due process and a FAIR trial.

Still in another form of death by sparing others, Justice delos Santo said that his famous closure of the Inayawan landfill of Cebu despite powerful politicians objections, he said that by killing by closing the dumpsite (which the ‘Supreme Court sustained him) his act would spare the bigger environement from destruction, and thus, the people living in its surroundings are spared from a destructive plunder of the environment.

His principle is: if you wantonly kill with criminal intent, you do not deserve to live, said the new Supreme Court associate justice from Dumaguete by affiliation. He is married to Maribel, the grand daughter of the late Chief Justice Felix Makasiar who is from Siaton, and with whom they have five successful children: Fritz, a lawyer working in the Supreme Court; Ivan, a registerted nurse; Gretel Kelly a CPA lawyer; Jessica, a registered nurse; and Tiara who is graduating college from college shortly.