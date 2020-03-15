Kanlaon Volcano: restless anew

Now on ALERT LEVEL 1

Phivolcs on Wednesday, March 11, raised Alert Level 1 in Mt. Kanlaon due to multiple volca-nic activities. “Alert Level 1 status new currently prevails over Kanlaon Volcano, which means that it is at an abnormal condition and has entered a period of unrest,” Philvolcs said in a statement.

In 2016, experts recorded volcanic activity in Kanlaon. Four years later, the Philippine Insti-tute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) has recorded yet again similar activities.

The agency has strongly reminded local government units and the public not to venture within the 4-kilometer radius Permanent Danger Zone (DPS). Philvolcs is anticipating “possible sudden and hazardous steam-driven or phreatic eruptions, following recent volcanic activities.”

Philvolcs is monitoring possible tectonic disturbances which may originate from shallow sources or near the crater.

The civil aviation authorities has also been advised to direct pilots to avoid flying near to the volcano’s summit for possible eruptions.

“Philvolcs is closely monitoring Kanlaon Volcano’s activity and any new development will be relayed to all concerned,” the statement adds.

Last Wednesday, following the announcement of Philvolcs, Canlaon City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office inspected Upper Mananawin, Barangay Masulog and Upper Pantao Barangay Pula to check residents and the locality for readiness and precautions. Locals reported to the disaster office experiencing numerous tremors for the past couples of days.

At least 80 volcanic earthquakes, linked to Mt. Kanlaon, has been recorded since early this March. Last Thursday, March 12, 2020, the state seismology agency recorded an additional eight volcanic earthquakes within their 24-hour observation. (By RYAN SOROTE)