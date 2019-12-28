Kapatiran returnees get livelihood starters

Members of KAPATIRAN formerly known as Rebolusyonaryong Partido ng Manggagawa-Pilipinas / Revolutionary Proletarian Army / Alex Boncayao Brigade / Tabara-Paduano Group (RPM-P/RPA/ABB-TPG) a separatist group of the Communist Party of the Philippines – New People’s Army (CPP-NPA) received their Livelihood Settlement Grants (LSG) at Nature’s Village Hotel and Resort, Talisay City, Negros Occidental on 20 December 2019.

A total of 473 KAPATIRAN has granted a financial assistance program amounting to 50,000.00 each of every profiled member to support the establishment and continuity of their livelihood programs.

Secretary Carlito G. Galvez, Jr., Peace Adviser on Peace Reconciliation and Unity (PAPRU) of the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace Process (OPAPP) led the distribution of their livelihood assistance together with Undersecretary Rene Glen Paje for Inclusive and Sustainable Peace of DSWD, Undersecretary Cesar B Yano of the Defense Operations, DND, and Co-Chair of joint Enforcement Monitoring Committee (JEMC) and Mrs. Veronica P. Tabara, Chairperson of KAPATIRAN, Col Inocencio I Pasaporte, Commander, 303rd Brigade Philippine Army with the Battalion Commanders of 62nd Infantry Battalion and 79th Infantry Battalion and P/LTC Adrian Acollador of Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office.

Said activity was also attended by the different officials from the Regional Director Office of DSWD Region 6, Local and Provincial Government of Negros Occidental, members of the Site Coordinating Teams (SCT) and Hon. Joseph Stephen Paduano, Representative of ABANG-LINGKOD Party List. This activity is part of the government’s commitment to provide socio-economic interventions to the former rebel groups.

“Since 2009, 62IB established its constant coordination with the RPM-P/RPA/ABB-TPG in the areas of North Negros and recently in Central Negros as a continuous effort of this unit in the pursuit of lasting peace and development.

Just recently, these former rebels had already finished their training to form part of the Community Defense Unit. This is a clear manifestation of the sincerity of our government to give chance and help these people as embedded in the implementation of the 2000 Peace Agreement between this government and RPM-P/RPA/ABB-TPG.

I urge the leaders and members of Communist-NPA Terrorists here in Central Negros, to surrender and follow the footstep of the KAPATIRAN. This Christmas season is the right time to embrace your love ones and celebrate this season of love and peace with your family,” LTC Egberto O Dacoscos, Commanding Officer of 62IB.