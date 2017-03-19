Kapihansa PIA on Services for Women Development

(L-R) Philippine Statistics Authority – Negros Oriental Head Engr. Ariel Fortuito, Social Security System (SSS) OIC-Assistant Branch Manager MerceditaCelis, Gender Watch Against Violence and Exploitation (GWAVE) Legal Assistance Program Head Cheryl Sumanoy and PIA-Negros Oriental Infocen Manager Jenny Tilos during a Kapihan sa PIA forum on Services for Women Development held on March 14, 2017 at Plaza Maria Luisa Suites Inn. The forum aims to inform female residents of the city on the services offered by government and non-government organizations which they can utilize and help them become more empowered citizens. (PIA7-NegOr)

