KBP Statement on the Killing of Broadcaster Dindo in Dumaguete City

November 7, 2019

The KBP expresses its grave concern with the killing of radio anchorman Dindo Generoso in Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental. We urge the authorities to exert all efforts to bring the perpetrators to justice. We also urge all KBP members in Negros Oriental and other areas to uphold the high standards of the broadcast profession the face of attempts to suppress freedom of the press. We also admonish them to take all precautions to keep their persons safe so that they can continue to fulfill their mission as journalists.