Keeping our communities fire-free

The local Filipino-Chinese Volunteer Fire Brigade, were cited by the community for their reliable and consistent support to protect our properties and lives from conflagration at the culmination of Fire Prevention Month. Giving the volunteers tribute are Dumaguete Fire Marshal Chief Inspector Mary Joy Candelario (left) and Mayor Felipe Antonio “Ipe” Remollo
